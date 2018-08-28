The Timberwolves' preseason schedule announced about three weeks ago has been finalized, A TBD site for their October 7 game against Milwaukee has been determined:

They'll play the Bucks at Iowa State's Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Ia., just down the interstate from the Wolves' G League team in Des Moines.

That's the fourth of five preseason games the Wolves will play, starting with opening games on a Califronia trip to Golden State and the L.A. Clippers.

The Wolves won't be doing training camp in San Diego and a trip to China like they did last season, but they will spend nearly a week together on the Golden State-Clippers trip after they begin training camp with three days of workouts at Mayo Clinic Square.

"I like to do that for team-building reasons," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Last year, our challenge was how quickly we could get everyone on the same page. We started the season 7-3 and I thought a large part of that was because of the time we spent in San Diego. We'll go to California for about seven days this year and that will be helpful as well. The big challenge is to build of what we did last year. I'm very proud of what we did last year."

Wolves preseason schedule:

Sept. 29 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Milwaukee at Ames, Iowa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.