GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Kent Bazemore, Portland
He scored 19 points on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting, helping the Trail Blazers compensate for the absence of Carmelo Anthony.
By the numbers
16-7 Edge in second chance points for Portland.
41 The Wolves’ three-point shooting percentage (15-for-37).
20 Portland points of Wolves turnovers.
13 blocks for the Blazers, seven by Hassan Whiteside.
CHRIS HINE
Despite risk of physical and financial collapse, Twin Cities suburbs keep building sports domes
