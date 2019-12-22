GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kent Bazemore, Portland

He scored 19 points on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting, helping the Trail Blazers compensate for the absence of Carmelo Anthony.

By the numbers

16-7 Edge in second chance points for Portland.

41 The Wolves’ three-point shooting percentage (15-for-37).

20 Portland points of Wolves turnovers.

13 blocks for the Blazers, seven by Hassan Whiteside.

CHRIS HINE