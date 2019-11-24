GAME RECAP
Impact player
Devin Booker, Phoenix
Booker had a calm first half, but he exploded in the second, scoring 27 of his game-high 35 points. He also had 12 rebounds and nine assists.
By the NUMBERS
52 Wolves points in the paint.
.588 Wolves’ free-throw percentage (10-for-17).
.923 Suns’ free-throw percentage (24-for-26).
34.4 Phoenix’s shooting percentage, a season low.
17 Assists on 19 baskets in the first half for Phoenix.
8 Consecutive games in which Karl-Anthony Towns has made at least three three-pointers.
Chris Hine
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey skates to tie with Wisconsin; Badgers win shootout
Wisconsin surged in the third period, scoring two goals to force overtime. Neither team scored in the five minute extra session.
East Metro
Temporary East Goose Lake boating ban advocated by water management scientists
Lakeshore homeowners push back, question plan.
Wild
Wild crumbles late, loses 5-4 in overtime to Boston
Torey Krug capped off Boston's comeback with an end-to-end rush that he buried five-hole on goalie Alex Stalock midway through overtime.
Wild
Predators snap 6-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Blues
The Nashville Predators had been waiting for a break to go their way to help the team shake its November malaise. It didn't take long to generate momentum Saturday night.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Race for No. 1; Ducks drag Pac-12 down
When it comes time to set the College Football Playoff field, the difference between No. 1 and No. 2 could be enormous. About as large as distance between Clemson, South Carolina, and Salt Lake City.