GAME RECAP

Impact player

Devin Booker, Phoenix

Booker had a calm first half, but he exploded in the second, scoring 27 of his game-high 35 points. He also had 12 rebounds and nine assists.

By the NUMBERS

52 Wolves points in the paint.

.588 Wolves’ free-throw percentage (10-for-17).

.923 Suns’ free-throw percentage (24-for-26).

34.4 Phoenix’s shooting percentage, a season low.

17 Assists on 19 baskets in the first half for Phoenix.

8 Consecutive games in which Karl-Anthony Towns has made at least three three-pointers.

Chris Hine