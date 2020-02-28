6 p.m. at Orlando • FSN Plus (830-AM)

Win at Miami was high point

Wolves update: The Wolves are coming off an emotional win Wednesday in Miami, and are 2-5 since the trade deadline. D’Angelo Russell led the Wolves with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds. Russell is averaging 24.4 points, eight assists and four rebounds since joining the Wolves. Since the trade deadline, the Wolves have the sixth-best offensive rating in the league but the 28th-ranked defensive rating. … Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist fracture) is on the trip, but is still out as he recovers from. Forward Allen Crabbe remains out (personal reasons).

Magic update: The Magic is in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and has the ninth-best defensive rating but just the 26th offensive rating. They have won four of their past five. … Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier lead the Magic with 19 points per game each. Vucevic is also averaging 10.9 rebounds. … Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is averaging 11.8 points but is shooting just 26% from three-point range.

CHRIS HINE