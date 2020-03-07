GAME RECAP
Impact player
Markelle Fultz, Orlando
A player who has struggled with his shooting throughout his career, Fultz finished with 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting.
By the NUMBERS
45-36 Rebounding, to Orlando’s advantage.
2-for-14 D’Angelo Russell’s shooting.
52 Wolves’ shooting percentage with Russell’s numbers subtracted.
61 Orlando’s shooting percentage.
Chris Hine
