The Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie will participate in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago.



Also on the list: All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta and likely rookie of the year front-runner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.



The format has 10 first- and second-year players from the U.S. on one team, against 10 first- and second-year players from other nations.



Doncic leads the World team, joined by Okogie; Nickeil Alexander-Walker of New Orleans, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, RJ Barrett of New York, Brandon Clarke of Memphis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of Washington and Svi Mykhailiuk of Detroit.



Joining Young, Morant and Williamson on the U.S. team are Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham of Charlotte, Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Eric Paschall of Golden State.



Williamson is an injury replacement for Carter, who has a sprained right ankle and is not expected to play for the Bulls until after the All-Star break.