GAME RECAP
Impact player
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
The veteran point guard came up big late, scoring 19 of his 25 points in the second half.
By the numbers
3 Points by Wolves not named Karl-Anthony Towns in first quarter.
1 Career triple-doubles for Shabazz Napier (10 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds).
46 Thunder three-point percentage (11-for-24). OKC shot 49 percent overall (39-for-80).
12 Threes made by the Wolves in 43 tries (28 percent).
32 Bench-scoring advantage for the Thunder (52-20).
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State 66-57
Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.
Sports
Chen equals Boitano with 4th straight national skating title
Rocketman has launched — straight to a fourth national title.
Wolves
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Rockets 117-110 on somber day
Nikola Jokic turned in his ninth triple-double of the season, Jerami Grant scored a season-high 25 points and the Denver Nuggets held off the Houston Rockets 117-110 on a melancholy Sunday as players and fans learned about an hour before the game of the helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant.
Vikings
Former NBA star Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.