GAME RECAP

Impact player

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City

The veteran point guard came up big late, scoring 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

By the numbers

3 Points by Wolves not named Karl-Anthony Towns in first quarter.

1 Career triple-doubles for Shabazz Napier (10 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds).

46 Thunder three-point percentage (11-for-24). OKC shot 49 percent overall (39-for-80).

12 Threes made by the Wolves in 43 tries (28 percent).

32 Bench-scoring advantage for the Thunder (52-20).

CHRIS HINE