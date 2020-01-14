GAME RECAP

Impact player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

He had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, the rebounds an amazing number for a 6-5 guard.

BY THE NUMBERS

50-36 OKC’s edge in scoring in the paint.

23-16 Oklahoma City’s edge in scoring from the free throw line.

7 Number of Thunder players in double figures.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD