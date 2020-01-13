7 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City • Target Center • FSN, 830 AM

Wolves get rematch of overtime defeat

Wolves update: Karl-Anthony Towns missed Saturday’s loss to Houston, his 13th consecutive absence because of a left knee sprain. But Towns didn’t travel with the team, as he normally has during his recovery, because he was sick, coach Ryan Saunders said. His status is questionable for Monday, with the Wolves saying he is still close to returning. … Saturday’s loss was the Wolves’ most lopsided of the season, with 139 points allowed. Point guards Shabazz Napier and Jeff Teague shot a combined 3-for-16, for eight points. Jarrett Culver had 15 points against the Rockets and hit three of six from three-point range. Culver is 8-for-16 on three-point shots over the past four games, lifting his percentage to .263.

Thunder update: The last time the Thunder played the Wolves, on Dec. 6, the Thunder won despite Minnesota leading by two and having Towns at the free-throw line with 1.1 seconds remaining. The Thunder sent it to overtime after Jordan Bell was assessed a delay of game technical for an untucked jersey and Dennis Schroder hit the tying bucket. The Thunder would win 139-127. … The Thunder has been a surprise this season and is on pace to make the playoffs despite shipping off Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the offseason. Second-year guard Shai Gilegous-Alexander is leading the Thunder with 19.8 points per game. Steven Adams is averaging a double-double of 12 points and 10.2 rebounds … Forward Nerlens Noel has missed the past four games because of an ankle injury.

Chris Hine