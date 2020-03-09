GAME RECAP
Impact player
Jrue Holiday, New Orleans
He scored 37 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Holiday has scored 82 points in three games vs. the Wolves this season.
By the numbers
0-for-11 D’Angelo Russell on three-pointers over his past two games. He was 0-for-7 on threes Sunday.
30 Wolves points scored off 25 Pelicans turnovers.
44 Wolves losses, two short of their total from 2018-19.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Climate of concern and suspicion hangs over new F1 season
A climate of concern mixed with suspicion hangs over the Formula One season which opens Sunday with the Australian Grand Prix.
Wild
Fiala to the rescue: Goal late in overtime lifts Wild over Ducks
Kevin Fiala's second goal of the game came with only 59 seconds remaining in overtime.
Wild
Wild outlasts Ducks in overtime
Interim coach Dean Evason recaps the 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Wolves
Timberwolves have no answers for Pelicans' Williamson, Holiday
New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson scored 23 points, but Jrue Holiday supplied a near-triple-double with 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Wild
Avalanche top line overwhelms Sharks in 4-3 win
Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and two assists and Colorado's top line overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks in a 4-2 victory for the Avalanche on Sunday night.