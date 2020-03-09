GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans

He scored 37 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Holiday has scored 82 points in three games vs. the Wolves this season.

By the numbers

0-for-11 D’Angelo Russell on three-pointers over his past two games. He was 0-for-7 on threes Sunday.

30 Wolves points scored off 25 Pelicans turnovers.

44 Wolves losses, two short of their total from 2018-19.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD