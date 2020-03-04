GAME RECAP
Impact player
Malik Beasley, Wolves
In his best game of the year, he hit 11 of his 13 shots for 28 points and made two key free throws down the stretch to hold off the Pelicans.
By the NUMBERS
48-22 Bench scoring edge for the Wolves.
19-6 Points and assists off the bench for James Johnson.
56 Percent shooting by the Wolves, including 41 percent from three (14-for-34).
25 Points for Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson on 10-for-19 shooting.
STAFF REPORTS
