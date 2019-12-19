GAME RECAP

Impact player

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

Ingram scored 34 points, hitting three three-pointers, and had six rebounds and five assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

21 Consecutive free throws made by Wiggins, a streak that began Dec. 9 but ended in the third quarter.

1 The Wolves became the first Pelicans opponent this season to not score 100 points.

kent youngblood