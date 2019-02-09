GAME RECAP

Impact player

Julius Randle, New Orleans

He scored only 12 points, but eight of them came in the final 42 seconds, including two clutch baskets inside and four free throws.

By the NUMBERS

7 Season-high assist total for Andrew Wiggins, who also had 10 rebounds and 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

0 Minutes played by Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter. He still managed 32 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes.