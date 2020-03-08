2:30 p.m. vs. New Orleans • FSN, 830-AM

Defense fell back to some bad habits

Wolves update: After winning two games in a row, the Timberwolves offered little resistance in a 132-118 loss to Orlando on Friday. The Magic shot 61% while Wolves G D’Angelo Russell had just five points. Russell and Malik Beasley sat the fourth quarter as coach Ryan Saunders opted to rest them with his team down big. In Tuesday’s 139-134 victory at New Orleans, Beasley had 28 points while Russell had 23. James Johnson also had 19. … Since the trade deadline, the Wolves have the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA with 118.1 points allowed per 100 possessions. Their offense sits 10th (113.7). The Wolves rank No. 1 in pace as well while New Orleans is fourth.

Pelicans update: The Wolves prevailed Tuesday despite four Pelicans scoring at least 20 points. Jrue Holiday had 27, Lonzo Ball 26, Zion Williamson 25 and Brandon Ingram 24. Since Williamson’s NBA debut on Jan. 22, the Pelicans have the eighth-best defensive rating in the league (110.1). They also have the second-best offensive rebounding percentage at .313. … Ingram is having a career year with New Orleans, averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, all career highs. He’s also shooting 39% on 6.4 three-pointers per game, up from 33% on 1.8 attempts a season ago. Ball is shooting 38% on 6.5 three-point attempts per game.

CHRIS HINE