7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FSN, 830-AM
Nets kick off the homestand
Preview: Coming off an 0-5 road trip, in the wake of a franchise-changing trade, the Wolves (4-9) begin a five-game home-stand against the Nets. The Wolves, 0-8 on the road this season, are 4-1 at Target Center, which will be the site of 10 of their next 12 games. The Nets (6-7) had a three-game winning streak stopped Saturday night at Golden State.
Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off season highs in points (39) and rebounds (19) vs. Sacramento on Friday. G Derrick Rose has scored 21 or more points in three straight games. F Caris LeVert leads the Nets in scoring (19.0 ppg).
Numbers: The Wolves’ 0-8 road start is their worst ever. They allowed 38 fast-break points at Sacramento.
Injuries: Wolves G/F Andrew Wiggins (right quad) practiced Sunday but is listed as questionable; G Jeff Teague (left knee) is out. Nets G/F Treveon Graham (left hamstring) is out.
Kent Youngblood
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.