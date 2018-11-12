7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FSN, 830-AM

Nets kick off the homestand

Preview: Coming off an 0-5 road trip, in the wake of a franchise-changing trade, the Wolves (4-9) begin a five-game home-stand against the Nets. The Wolves, 0-8 on the road this season, are 4-1 at Target Center, which will be the site of 10 of their next 12 games. The Nets (6-7) had a three-game winning streak stopped Saturday night at Golden State.

Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off season highs in points (39) and rebounds (19) vs. Sacramento on Friday. G Derrick Rose has scored 21 or more points in three straight games. F Caris LeVert leads the Nets in scoring (19.0 ppg).

Numbers: The Wolves’ 0-8 road start is their worst ever. They allowed 38 fast-break points at Sacramento.

Injuries: Wolves G/F Andrew Wiggins (right quad) practiced Sunday but is listed as questionable; G Jeff Teague (left knee) is out. Nets G/F Treveon Graham (left hamstring) is out.

Kent Youngblood