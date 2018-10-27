GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Khris Middleton
He made four of seven threes and six of 10 shots overall, scoring 16 points in 25 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 Three-pointers hit by the Bucks, most by a Wolves opponent this season.
41.3 Bucks three-point shooting percentage, best by a Wolves opponent this season
53.3 Bucks overall shooting percentage, also a foe’s season high.
43 Three-point shots for Minnesota, a franchise record. They hit 10 of them. Their 112 shots tied a franchise record.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
