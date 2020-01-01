WOLVES GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves' injured list keeps growing

Wolves update: The main question for the Wolves will be who's available to play. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has missed the past seven games, Andrew Wiggins (illness) the past three. Both are out. Jake Layman (toe sprain) remains out indefinitely. Joining them on the injury report were Jeff Teague (right knee, doubtful), Treveon Graham (illness, questionable), Noah Vonleh (left gluteal contusion, questionable) and Josh Okogie (right elbow, probable).

Bucks update: The Bucks have appeared unstoppable over the last month and a half, losing just twice since Nov. 8. The Bucks are second in offensive rating at 114 points per 100 possessions and first in defense at 101.2. … Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high in points at 30.3 per game and rebounds with 12.8. … Khris Middleton (19 ppg) is shooting 40.1% from three-point range. … Wesley Matthews missed Milwaukee's last game because of a right thigh contusion and is questionable.

Chris Hine