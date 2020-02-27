GAME RECAP
Impact player
D’Angelo Russell, Wolves
The new point guard had 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 7-for-14 on threes, with six assists, five rebounds and three steals in a stat-stuffing special.
By the NUMBERS
8 Blocks by the Timberwolves, including a last-second one as Jimmy Butler was driving for the potential game-winner.
21-6-5 Points, rebounds and assists for Malik Beasley in another strong performance.
staff reports
