IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
Quiet for much of the game, Wiggins made a personal 11-0 run, including three straight three-pointers, that turned a two-point deficit into a 110-101 lead with less than two minutes left. He finished with 25 points and six rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
3-0 The Wolves’ start, their best since going 3-0 to begin the 2013-14 season.
24-7 The Wolves’ edge on points off turnovers.
21-8 The Wolves’ edge on second-chance points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bears coach defiant when questioned about call before blown kick
Chicago coach Matt Nagy displayed no confidence in his offensive line, quarterback and running back at a critical time and put all his faith in a rookie kicker. It backfired.
Sports
Defending champion Svitolina wins again at WTA Finals
Defending champion Elina Svitolina stretched her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals into a new year, beating Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (12), 6-4 in her opening match Monday at the season-ending tournament.
Gophers
UConn women need role players to step up this season
Geno Auriemma knows the team he's putting on the floor this season, with no returning All-Americans, isn't the best he's ever had at UConn.
Gophers
Exhibition game is first chance to see Pitino's revamped Gophers
With three transfer students in the starting lineup, the U plays Southwest Minnesota State tonight before the season starts for real next week.
Wild
Useless habits, misplaced beliefs: How Wild players prepare for battle
Behind the scenes, plenty of head-scratching habits dominate hockey — longstanding traditions that serve a purpose even if they look strange or senseless.