IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew Wiggins, Wolves

Quiet for much of the game, Wiggins made a personal 11-0 run, including three straight three-pointers, that turned a two-point deficit into a 110-101 lead with less than two minutes left. He finished with 25 points and six rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

3-0 The Wolves’ start, their best since going 3-0 to begin the 2013-14 season.

24-7 The Wolves’ edge on points off turnovers.

21-8 The Wolves’ edge on second-chance points.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD