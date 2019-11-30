2:30 p.m. vs. Memphis • Target Center • FSN Plus, 830-AM

Wolves going for third straight win

Wolves update: Minnesota is looking for a third straight win, something the Wolves haven’t done since opening the season 3-0. That will mean breaking a four-game home losing streak. The Wolves are 3-6 at home this season, with victories over Miami, San Antonio and Golden State. F/G Andrew Wiggins finished off the best month of his career. He averaged 27.1 points and shot nearly 40% on three-pointers in November. He is averaging 25.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting (35.4 on threes) overall. C Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 25.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, shot 50.2% overall and 41.7% on three-pointers in November. He is averaging 26.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and 51 percent shooting (44.4 percent on threes) overall. Forward Jake Layman (left toe sprain) is out. G Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is doubtful.

– one of only two Minnesota road losses – in Memphis Nov. 6. PG Ja Morant and SF Dillon Brooks combined for 57 points in that game. This game marks the return of guard Tyus Jones to Target Center. The Apple Valley High School and Duke star began his career with the Wolves. Morant (back soreness) is out and F Kyle Anderson (right heel) is questionable.

Kent Youngblood