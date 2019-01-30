7 p.m. vs. Memphis • FSN, 830-AM

Slumping Grizzlies up next for Wolves

Preview: Coming off back-to-back losses to Utah, the 24-26 Wolves were 3½ games out of playoff position in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday night’s games. An even 5-5 since Ryan Saunders took over as interim coach, the Wolves could use a run with the Feb. 7 trade deadline looming. The Grizzlies have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and are the subject of trade rumors, many surrounding center Marc Gasol. Memphis has lost 15 of its past 17 games. Monday against Denver, the Grizzles led by 17 entering the fourth quarter before being outscored by 20 in the fourth quarter.

Players to watch: G/F Andrew Wiggins is coming off a 35-point, three-steal game vs. Utah. G Jerryd Bayless scored 19 points in that game, his biggest single-game total since December 2015. Gasol is coming off a 28-point, nine-rebound game vs. Denver. He had 26 points and 13 rebounds in Memphis’ victory over the Wolves in November. G Mike Conley had 23 points and 11 assists Monday.

Numbers: The Wolves have yet to win a game when scoring fewer than 100 points (0-6), but are 9-0 when holding opponents under 100.

Injuries: G Derrick Rose (right ankle) took part in practice Tuesday but not in the contact portion and is questionable. G Jeff Teague (left foot), G Tyus Jones (left ankle) and F Robert Covington (knee) are out. Memphis forwards Dillon Brooks (toe), Omri Casspi (knee), JaMychal Green (knee) and Garrett Temple (shoulder) are out. F Chandler Parsons is not with the team.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD