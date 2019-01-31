IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

He was 0-for-6 on three-point shots, and he played only 26 minutes because of foul trouble, but he scored the winning basket, and all 16 of his points came after halftime.

BY THE NUMBERS

Plus-17 Jerryd Bayless’ plus-minus as he played 43 minutes, producing 19 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Minus-17 Isaiah Canaan’s plus-minus in 13 minutes in his first appearance on a 10-day contract.

17 Size of the second-quarter lead that the Wolves gave up before winning in overtime.

CHRIS HINE