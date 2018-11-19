GAME RECAP
Impact player
Mark Gasol, Memphis
He scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, making two three-pointers, and also had 13 rebounds and three blocked shots in the game.
By the NUMBERS
26-8 Memphis’ record vs. the Wolves since the 2009-10 season, tied for second-most victories vs. Minnesota in that time.
7 Wolves players with at least two turnovers Sunday.
8 Three-pointers, combined, by Robert Covington and Dario Saric.
Kent Youngblood
