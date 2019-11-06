MEMPHIS -- With the Timberwolves possibly missing both Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier for their game Wednesday against Memphis, the team made a pair of call-ups from their G-League affiliate in Iowa.



Two-way player Jordan McLaughin and second-round draft pick Jaylen Nowell will join the Wolves in Memphis with Napier doubtful to play because of an injured right hamstring and Teague questionable because of an illness.



If neither Teague nor Napier can go, the Wolves also figure to use rookie Jarrett Culver to take over some ball handling duties while Andrew Wiggins has at times shifted to that position as well when they Wolves have needed help.

Wednesday's game will also mark the return of Karl-Anthony Towns from a two-game suspension.









