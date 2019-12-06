Coming into the Timberwolves' matchup against the Mavericks, the natural focus was on how the Wolves were going to slow down Dallas MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

The plan going in was to start guard Josh Okogie, put him on Doncic and see how that played out. For the most part, Okogie and the Wolves did what they wanted to do on Doncic. It was the rest of the Mavericks that hurt them in a 121-114 loss for the Wolves.

Doncic finished with 22 points, but he needed 22 shot attempts. He was 1-for-8 from three-point range and had five turnovers. Against someone who is nearly averaging a triple double, the Wolves did a fine job limiting Doncic.

"We followed the game plan perfectly," Andrew Wiggins said. "Josh did a great job, made it hard for him the whole game. Picked him up full court. You just kind of tip your hat to Josh. It was all him. He worked his butt off defensively."

CHRIS HINE