Wolves gameday

7 p.m. vs. Lakers • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves get back on court after rough loss

Wolves update: The Wolves were using the past two days to heal and move on from their 30-point loss to the Bucks. Jimmy Butler (illness) and Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) practiced over the weekend. Wiggins has missed the past two games while Butler had just four points on 2-for-11 shooting against Milwaukee. The Wolves entered Sunday in the bottom half of the league in offensive and defensive efficiency. Wiggins’ absence has meant more minutes for rookie Josh Okogie, who is 6-for-24 shooting in those games.

Lakers update: After dropping their first three games, the Lakers have won two of their past three. LeBron James is averaging 27.3 points, nine rebounds and 8.3 assists in 36 minutes per game. Forward Brandon Ingram is done serving a four-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation during a game against Houston on Oct. 20. Ingram was averaging 14 points in his first two games. The Lakers have eight players averaging double figures, and JaVale Magee is shooting 64 percent from the field.

Chris Hine