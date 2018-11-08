GAME RECAP

Impact player

LeBron James, Lakers

He finished just one assist shy of a triple double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 10-for-21.

By the numbers

7 3-pointers for Derrick Rose

30 bench points for the Lakers, whose reserves played a collective 88 minutes.

7 bench points for the Wolves, whose reserves played just a collective 43 minutes.

CHRIS HINE