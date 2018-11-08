GAME RECAP
Impact player
LeBron James, Lakers
He finished just one assist shy of a triple double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 10-for-21.
By the numbers
7 3-pointers for Derrick Rose
30 bench points for the Lakers, whose reserves played a collective 88 minutes.
7 bench points for the Wolves, whose reserves played just a collective 43 minutes.
CHRIS HINE
More From Sports
Wild
Sissons nets hat trick to lead Predators past Avalanche 4-1
Colton Sissons put an exclamation point on his run of success against the Colorado Avalanche.
Wild
Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames
Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be turning things around after a two-week slump.
Wolves
Timberwolves say Derrick Rose was fouled on final shot
The Wolves felt Tyson Chandler of the Lakers fouled Derrick Rose at the end of their 114-110 loss.
Wolves
Chandler has impactful debut as Lakers beat Wolves 114-110
Tyson Chandler savored the ovations when he first took the court in downtown Los Angeles. The cheers at the end were even sweeter.
Wolves
Threes not enough: Wolves connect from deep, can't corral rebounds in loss to Lakers
Derrick Rose made seven of the Wolves' 20 three-pointers and Jimmy Butler scored 24 points in 43 minutes, but LeBron James nearly had a triple-double for the Lakers.
