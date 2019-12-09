GAME RECAP
Impact player
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles
The Wolves had no answer for Davis all game, as he scored 50 points on 20-for-29 shooting.
By the NUMBERS
.452 The Lakers’ shooting percentage on three-pointers (14-for-31).
32 Fast-break points for the Lakers.
70 Paint points for the Lakers.
Chris Hine
