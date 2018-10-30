GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

Butler was electric in the fourth quarter, hitting five three-pointers and scoring 32 for the night on 12-for-20 shooting while guarding LeBron James most of the night.

By the numbers

15 Fast-break points for the Lakers, the fastest team in the NBA

22 Lead changes in the game

48 Three-point percentage for the Wolves (14-for-29)

CHRIS HINE