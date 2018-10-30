GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves
Butler was electric in the fourth quarter, hitting five three-pointers and scoring 32 for the night on 12-for-20 shooting while guarding LeBron James most of the night.
By the numbers
15 Fast-break points for the Lakers, the fastest team in the NBA
22 Lead changes in the game
48 Three-point percentage for the Wolves (14-for-29)
CHRIS HINE
