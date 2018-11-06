GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Danilo Gallinari, Los Angeles
The versatile big man scored 22 points, including a dunk with 1:06 left that gave the Clippers a 10-point advantage.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Consecutive games the Wolves have given up 110 points or more, a team record.
STAFF REPORTS
