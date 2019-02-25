7 p.m. vs. Sacramento • • FSN, 830-AM

Preview: The Wolves’ three-game winning streak ended Saturday in Milwaukee. Monday they continue in a stretch of playing five games in seven nights in five cities coming out of the All-Star break; after this game the Wolves embark on a three-game road trip. This game is the only game vs. a Western Conference foe during that stretch. The Kings won at Oklahoma City on Saturday, breaking a two-game losing streak. But don’t be fooled, those two losses were by two points each at Denver and at Golden State. Coach Dave Joerger has changed his starting lineup, moving Bogdan Bogdanovic in at small forward and moving Harrison Barnes to power forward, resulting in former Wolves player Nemanja Bjelica being out of the rotation for now.

Players to watch: Wolves G Derrick Rose has averaged 19.3 points in his past four games and has led the team in scoring the past two games. F Anthony Tolliver has hit nine of 12 three-pointers his past two games. Kings G Buddy Hield had 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting in Saturday’s victory in Oklahoma City. PG De’Aaron Fox is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 assists.

Numbers: Sacramento has won two of the three games between the two teams this season, with the home team winning all three. Wolves reserves have scored 117 points the past two games.

Injuries: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns (concussion protocol) is questionable. F Robert Covington (bone bruise in his knee) is out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD