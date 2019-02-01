Karl-Anthony Towns will be going to the NBA All-Star Game for the second year in a row.

The Timberwolves center was voted in as a reserve by Western Conference coaches, the final reserve to be named on the TNT announcement show on Thursday night.

Towns, 23, is averaging 22.6 points and 12.1 rebounds in his fourth NBA season, and on Wednesday night he hit a winning jump shot at the overtime buzzer to lift the Wolves to a victory over Memphis.