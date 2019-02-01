Karl-Anthony Towns will be going to the NBA All-Star Game for the second year in a row.
The Timberwolves center was voted in as a reserve by Western Conference coaches, the final reserve to be named on the TNT announcement show on Thursday night.
Towns, 23, is averaging 22.6 points and 12.1 rebounds in his fourth NBA season, and on Wednesday night he hit a winning jump shot at the overtime buzzer to lift the Wolves to a victory over Memphis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Arenado, Rockies agree at $26M, most ever for arb eligible
Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $26 million deal to avoid arbitration, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Twins
How media covered Jackie Robinson's Debut
Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier.How some media covered Jackie Robinson's debut with…
Wolves
Davis picked as an All-Star reserve; 4 first-timers make it
New Orleans has an All-Star for the sixth straight year.That is, unless he gets traded first.Pelicans standout Anthony Davis — only three days removed from…
Vikings
The Latest: Rams hold practice outside at Falcons' facility
The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):
Wolves
Towns named to NBA All-Star team for second year in a row
The Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns was the final reserve to be named on the TNT announcement show.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.