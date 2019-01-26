GAME RECAP

Impact player

Rudy Gobert, Utah

The center was a game-time decision but played and scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while providing his usual tough defense.

By the numbers

23 The Jazz’s largest lead.

40 Minutes for Jerryd Bayless.

26 Shots for Andrew Wiggins, who scored 21 points.

8 Utah victories in its past nine games.

11 Consecutive games in which Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 24 points.

11 Assists Friday for Mitchell.

12 Wolves turnovers in the first half.

5 Shots made in 28 attempts by the Jazz in the fourth quarter.

Chris Hine