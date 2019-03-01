GAME RECAP

Impact player

Bojan Bogdanovich, Indiana

The forward who has stepped up for Indiana in Victor Oladipo’s absence was a handful, scoring 37 points on 13-for-22 shooting, including 4-for-7 on three-pointers.

By the NUMBERS

59.3 Three-point percentage for Indiana.

8 Second-quarter turnovers for the Wolves.

23 Points for Karl-Anthony Towns in the first quarter. He finished with 42.

Chris Hine