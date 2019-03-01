GAME RECAP
Impact player
Bojan Bogdanovich, Indiana
The forward who has stepped up for Indiana in Victor Oladipo’s absence was a handful, scoring 37 points on 13-for-22 shooting, including 4-for-7 on three-pointers.
By the NUMBERS
59.3 Three-point percentage for Indiana.
8 Second-quarter turnovers for the Wolves.
23 Points for Karl-Anthony Towns in the first quarter. He finished with 42.
Chris Hine
