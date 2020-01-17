6 p.m. at Indiana • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves vs. Pacers Part II

Wolves update: The Timberwolves (15-25) will have a different look after trading guards Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta on Thursday in exchange for Allen Crabbe. Teague made 124 starts at point guard after coming to the Wolves in 2017, and he was still logging 20-plus minutes as a backup this season. How the Wolves divvy up ballhandling duties behind Shabazz Napier will be a work in progress. … Karl-Anthony Towns has missed 15 consecutive games and is still listed as questionable because of a knee sprain. ... The Wolves have the third-best defensive rating (104.0) in the NBA in the 15 games Towns has missed, but they are 5-10 with the third-worst offensive rating (101.0) in that span. … Since missing four games because of illness, Andrew Wiggins has averaged only 14 points in six games.

Pacers update: The Wolves just saw the Pacers at Target Center on Wednesday, losing 104-99. Domantas Sabonis had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (26-15). ... Indiana has more than treaded water while waiting for the expected late January return of star guard Victor Oladipo, who ruptured a tendon in his right knee a year ago. At the midpoint of the season they are in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Michael Rand