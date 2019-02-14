GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jeff Teague, Timberwolves

The veteran point guard had his best game perhaps all season with 27 points on 11 of 16 shooting with 12 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

53 3-point attempts for the Rockets. They hit 19.

70 Points in the paint for the Wolves

54 Percent shooting for the Wolves.

16 Points for Josh Okogie. He also held the main defensive responsibility for guarding James Harden and helped force him into six turnovers.

Chris Hine