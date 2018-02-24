GAME RECAP

Impact player

Clint Capela, Houston

The 23-year-old center from Switzerland shot 10-for-11 from the floor for 25 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds.

By the NUMBERS

508 Free-throw attempts this season for Houston star James Harden, far and away the most in the NBA, after he went 10-for-12 Friday.

52 Double-doubles this season for Karl-Anthony Towns, after he had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

6 Games Jimmy Butler has missed this season because of illness or injury.