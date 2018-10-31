MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out All-Star Jimmy Butler for their game against Utah for what they're calling "precautionary rest."
Coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters at the morning shootaround Wednesday that Butler's absence wasn't related to his trade request. Butler scored 32 points in 37 minutes in Minnesota's win Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Players didn't practice Tuesday.
Thibodeau was noncommittal about whether Butler would join the team on the upcoming road trip, with the first stop Friday to face the Golden State Warriors.
The Wolves also have declared point guard Jeff Teague out against the Jazz with a sore left knee. He was hurt in the game against the Lakers.
