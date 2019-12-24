GAME RECAP

Impact player

Alec Burks, Golden State

Stepped up with a 25-point performance to go with eight assists, and helped steady the Warriors amid the Wolves' comeback.

By the numbers

65 Bench points for the Wolves.

19 Second-chance points for Warriors.

1-for-12 Combined shooting for Jarrett Culver, Josh Okogie and Robert Covington.

CHRIS HINE