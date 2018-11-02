9:30 p.m. at Golden State • Oracle Arena • FSN/ESPN and 830-AM
Preview: Having won two straight at home, the Wolves (4-4) begin a five-game stretch on the road, where they are 0-3. It won’t be easy at Golden State, where the Wolves have lost four straight. The Warriors are 8-1 and their eight victories have come by an average of 15 points, with four of those wins by 20 or more points.
Players to watch: Wolves G Derrick Rose is coming off a career-high 50-point game vs. Utah on Wednesday, when he played almost 41 minutes. C Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 16 rebounds. F Andrew Wiggins returned from a quad contusion to score 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting, making three of five three-pointers. Warriors G Stephen Curry leads the league in scoring (33.0) and three-pointers made (55). F Draymond Green is second in the league in assists (8.1). G Klay Thompson scored 52 points and made 14 three-pointers in 27 minutes on Monday against Chicago.
Numbers: The Warriors lead the league in points (125.0) and assists per game (30.7), field-goal percentage (52.4), three-pointers made (120), three-point percentage (41.8) and offensive rating (120.3).
Injuries: G Tyus Jones (foot soreness) and G Jeff Teague (knee bruise) are questionable. Warriors F/C DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles’ rehab) is out.
