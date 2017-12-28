Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler looks to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Thon Maker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 102-96.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler is fouled as he drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova and Eric Bledsoe during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson dunks in front of Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 102-96.

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe shoots past Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 102-96.

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 102-96.

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe defends Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 102-96.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler looks to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton and Thon Maker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica is called for a charge on Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Tyus Jones drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Taj Gibson dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Whatever the Timberwolves found late in Wednesday’s overtime home victory against Denver failed them Thursday in a 102-96 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Trailing all night by sometimes as many as 20 points, the Bucks overcame a Wolves team playing its third game in four night by outscoring them 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, the Wolves beat the Nuggets despite finishing the game into overtime after Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson fouled out and starting point guard Jeff Teague left the game injured.

They couldn’t persevere like that again on Thursday.

The Bucks got themselves back into the game with a 36-16 run that end the third quarter and began the fourth. Then they finished the Wolves off late by scoring the game’s final 12 consecutive points after the Wolves had pushed back to take a 93-90 lead on Towns’ three-point shot with 4:19 left.

But the Wolves’ offense went scoreless until the final seconds while the Bucks took their first lead of the game on Eric Bledsoe’s three-point shot with 2:25 left and stretched that lead to 100-93 with 36.2 seconds left.

The Wolves played on without Teague, who was injured late in Wednesday’s overtime victory over Denver and on Thursday was diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL knee sprain that was a relief to his coach and teammates.

Without Teague, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau started backup Tyus Jones at point guard and played veteran Aaron Brooks four minutes in relief while Thibodeau turned to others, namely Butler, to handle the ball as well in Teague’s absence.

Jones went to the locker room with five minutes left in the game to get his left hand looked at by the team’s medical staff.

He returned to the game for the final two-plus minutes.

Without Jones out briefly, Thibodeau relied upon Butler and Jamal Crawford to run his backcourt, just as he said before the game that he might with Teague unavailable.

The Wolves led by as many as 20 points midway through the third quarter, but let it all get away during a 36-16 Bucks run that ended the third quarter and began the fourth.

Once trailing 74-54 with 7:13 left in the third quarter, the Bucks took their big run and turned it into a game tied at 90 midway through the fourth quarter before point guard Eric Bledsoe’s clutch three-point shot with 2:25 left in the game gave the Bucks their first lead of the night.

The Bucks trailed by only an 86-81 margin after they scored six of the fourth quarter’s first eight points to pull within 86-81 with 9:41 left in the game.

They got within those five points after Antetokounmpo Eurostepped his way past the Wolves last line of defense for a slam dunk.