The NBA draft is a little over two weeks away. I wish I could tell you with some level of confidence what is going to happen — or at least which player the Wolves might take at No. 11 — but as ESPN's Jonathan Givony smartly points out there are a number of factors that could make this year's draft very unpredictable.

Among them: The drop-off after the presumed top three (Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett) is significant enough that the rest of the lottery could fall a lot of different ways. As a result, a lot of teams are talking about trading picks.

Add the record number of underclassmen who have declared for the draft (88!) and the increasing secrecy of medical information.

On the Wolves' front, of course, there is a brand-new basketball leadership team led by President Gersson Rosas. all I can say with confidence right now is that if you are a Wolves fan, you should be prepared for just about anything.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.