AMES, Iowa - The Wolves fell to 1-3 in the preseason without Jimmy Butler - still waiting to be traded - with a 125-107 loss to Milwaukee at Hilton Coliseum on the campus of Iowa State.

Rookie Josh Okogie got the start for a resting Derrick Rose on Sunday against the Bucks. The Wolves continued their downward trend of falling behind in the first quarter, something they were looking to address ahead of Sunday’s game. The Wolves were trailing just 20-19 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first when Milwaukee outscored them 13-4 the rest of the quarter. With that, the Wolves have allowed 30 or more first-quarter points in each preseason game.

The fell behind by as much as 16 in the second quarter before Karl-Anthony Towns made it a competitive game again with 23 points of his 33 points in the first half and the Wolves cut the deficit to 62-55 by halftime.

The third quarter was the time that two of the league’s preeminent young big men went toe-to-big toes with each other. Karl-Anthony Towns and Giannis Antetokounmpo spent much of the quarter dueling on the offensive end, each getting theirs. Antetokounmpo flashed his athleticism with a thunderous jam while Towns didn’t back down when Antetokounmpo bodied him up on the other end.

But the Wolves’ defense overall prevented a comeback. The Bucks shot 46 percent while Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points. The Wolves played the second half without Taj Gibson, who had eight points in 14 minutes during the first half.