– When the Timberwolves played their final preseason game at Milwaukee a season ago, Jimmy Butler had made his now infamous grand entrance to the season two days prior, showing up at his first practice, taking on the starters with the third string, cursing out anybody within earshot and going on ESPN to tell everyone all about it.

That cast a pall over anything the Wolves tried to accomplish early in the season, including that game in Milwaukee, where the Bucks ran them off the floor in a 22-point victory. That week was a harbinger of things to come for the Wolves — chaos off the court, more losses than wins on it.

This is supposed to be a fresh start for the Wolves, with a new coaching staff and new front office and less discord. So where do the Wolves stand headed into Wednesday's opener against Brooklyn?

For their sake, the Wolves are hoping Thursday's 118-96 loss — another 22-point defeat — isn't foreboding of what's to come.

The Wolves are a work in progress, and five preseason contests aren't enough to master the new offense and defensive schemes Ryan Saunders and his staff are installing.

Those who were hoping for an immediate renaissance to Andrew Wiggins' game might not want to look at Thursday's tape. Wiggins missed his first seven shots and was only 1-for-10 in the first half. Only two of those 10 attempts were from three-point range, where the Wolves are centering their offense. Wiggins finished the night shooting four for 18 and just 10 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had a less efficient night against Milwaukee's army of big men than his 33-point performance against the Pacers on Tuesday and shot only 3-for-9, but he was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line for 16 points.

Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacted after injuring his side during the second half at Milwaukee.

The Wolves defense had a commendable first quarter in limiting the Bucks to only 7-for-28 shooting, but reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got going in the second quarter to give the Bucks a 56-42 cushion over the Wolves at halftime. Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Wiggins wasn't the only Wolves player to have an off night offensively. Jeff Teague shot only 1-for-9 (four points) and rookie Jarrett Culver (eight points) had trouble locating his shot on a 2-for-12 night, but he didn't appear to be lacking in confidence on that end of the floor.

On the plus side for the Wolves, Shabazz Napier showed he was up to the task of filling the backup point guard role with 14 points, while two-way forward and Summer League standout Kelan Martin looked like he belonged with 13 points. Another Wolves player who filled up the stat sheet in a positive way was forward Robert Covington, who followed up an eye-popping 19 rebounds Tuesday with another 11 on Thursday. The emergence of Covington as a steady rebounder could help ease some pressure on Towns. Covington has never averaged more than 6.5 rebounds.