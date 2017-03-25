– Something strange happened on the Los Angeles Lakers’ race to the NBA’s draft-lottery heaven: The formerly mighty franchise that celebrated its gloried past earlier on Friday ended a six-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 16 games by beating the Timberwolves’ 130-119 in overtime at Staples Center.

They did so by scoring nine unanswered points late in the fourth quarter that helped force overtime after they had trailed 108-100 with just 2:44 left.

Then they scored overtime’s first eight points on their way to win for just the 21st time this season and only the second time since Feb. 10.

Trailing 108-100 with just 2:44 left, the Lakers scored consecutive points on a D’Angelo Russell three-pointer, Jordan Clarkson’s rare four-point play and Julius Randle’s banked shot to suddenly take a 109-108 lead with just a minute remaining.

Wolves star Andrew Wiggins tied the score by making one of two free throws with 45.6 seconds left.

When Russell’s three-pointer missed and Wolves rookie Kris Dunn grabbed the rebound, the Wolves had a final chance to win the game. Gorgui Dieng’s forced but open three-pointer from the right corner just before the final buzzer overshot everything and the game went to overtime.

Once there, the Lakers scored the first eight points before overtime was halfway over.

Another Clarkson three-point — this one without a Wolves’ foul and a free throw attached — gave the Lakers a 114-109 lead with 3:31 left. After the Wolves repeatedly missed shots, particularly three-pointers, at the other end, Clarkson’s all-alone layup ahead of the action made it 117-109 with 2:48 left.

The Lakers led by as many as nine points in overtime

Clarkson finished with 35 points, 25 of them after halftime while Wiggins scored 36 for the Wolves before he fouled out with 1:17 left in overtime.

The Wolves trailed by as many as six points in the second quarter and led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter and still led 88-80 entering the fourth quarter even though they went scoreless for the third’s last 4:08.

The Lakers scored 11 of the fourth quarter’s first 14 points to the tie the score at 93 after an old friend — former Wolves forward Corey Brewer — made a three-point heave that tied the score with 7:30 left.

That’s when Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau went back to the three point-guard lineup that had served him so well in a second-quarter turnaround.

While the Lakers celebrated one of the most dominant big men — with an emphasis on the BIG — in NBA history by giving Shaquille O’Neal his own statue outside the arena Friday afternoon, the Wolves went small twice, in the second and fourth quarters.

This time, Thibodeau put all three of his point guards together for the two stretches that were the first time all season they all played together.

The Wolves had led 31-28 early in the second quarter before the Lakers’ 9-0 quickly thrust them ahead 37-31 with more than eight minutes remaining before halftime.

That’s when Rubio entered the game, subbing in for Shabazz Muhammad and joining both Dunn and Tyus Jones on the floor.

From there, the three smaller players forced turnovers, shot jumpers and got to the rim repeatedly, all the way to a 15-2 run that took them from that six-point deficit into a 52-41 lead with five minutes left before halftime.

Rubio had eight points, four assists and two steals in the second quarter alone while Dunn had five points, three fouls and two steals. Jones had two steals as well in a quarter when all three point guards played nearly nine minutes or more each.

Wiggins received a standing ovation when he shot two free throws midway through the first quarter.

Either that or it was the crowd to responding warmly when O’Neal and an entourage that included his family made its way through the arena from a second-level concourse down to courtside in a game arrival that was so L.A. cool and fashionably late.

He addressed the crowd briefly at halftime, thanking Lakers fans to razzing him whenever he missed a free throw or failed to get a rebound.

“I love L.A.,” O’Neal said after he left the court with a wave of his hand.

The Lakers had lost 14 of 15 games dating to a February 10 victory over Milwaukee in a race to the bottom with Brooklyn and Phoenix. The winner gets the most chances in the May draft lottery, unless, of course, it’s a Nets team that owes its pick unprotected to Boston.

They’ve done so with such young lottery picks as Russell, Randle and Brandon Ingram who for now are even further away from prime time than the Wolves’ young players are.

“You just watch them,” Thibodeau said before the game, referring to the Lakers. “They have a lot of good young players. With most young players, there’s going to be a learning curve to it. So they still play hard. I think Luke’s done a great job with them. You’ve just got to keep working at it and every day you look for improvement and that’s what you have to concentrate on.

“When you look at the history of this franchise, it’s unique. They’ve shown they’ve known how to win and they’ll get it going soon. They’ve got real good, young players.”