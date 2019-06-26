In a move that was expected, the Timberwolves extended a qualifying offer to guard Tyus Jones, who will become a restricted free agent.



The deal is for one year and is seen as a formality before Jones fields potentially longer-term, more lucrative offers in free agency.

By extending the qualifying offer, the Wolves prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent, meaning the Wolves maintain control over whether they ultimately sign him or not.

The Wolves can match any offer sheet Jones receives from another team. Jones, an Apple Valley native, just completed his fourth season in which he averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists in 68 games.

It will be an intriguing market for Jones, who saw his shooting slip this season to 42 percent from a career high 45 percent a season ago.





