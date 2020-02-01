– When the Timberwolves were last seen possessing an 11-game losing streak, a trip to Sacramento was finally the antidote for their ills.

On Monday, the Wolves have a trip to Sacramento lined up, and in the best evidence yet that time is a flat circle — they will try to break an 11-game losing streak.

They extended their skid Saturday as the Clippers took care of business against the Wolves 118-106 at Staples Center.

Kawhi Leonard had 31 points to lead Los Angeles while Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points for the Wolves to go with 12 rebounds. But Andrew Wiggins couldn’t follow one of his best statistical games of the season with another strong performance. He sat because of foul trouble in the first quarter and finished with just 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting. Paul George also had 21 for the Clippers.

The Clippers made it difficult defensively for the Wolves from the start, scoring 40 in the first behind 14 from Leonard. The Wolves, meanwhile, had production from only Towns for the first half of the quarter. The first non-Towns field goal came 6:16 into the game from Shabazz Napier. Towns had 11 in the first and the Wolves shot just 42% to the Clippers 55% in the first quarter. The Wolves trailed 43-40 entering the second.

On the Wolves’ first possession of the second quarter, Wiggins picked up his third foul, and offensive foul with Montrezl Harrell guarding him. Coach Ryan Saunders challenged the call but the call was confirmed and Saunders sat Wiggins the rest of the half. The Wolves were on the wrong end of what they thought were a few tough whistles, including another offensive foul later in the half on Kelan Martin while Josh Okogie picked up a technical after picking up his third foul for a touch foul on Leonard.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns battled with Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and forward Kawhi Leonard on Saturday.

But the Wolves did enough to stay within striking distance of the Clippers in the second quarter, allowing just 22 points and were behind 62-55 at the half.

The Wolves had an up-and-down third quarter that featured some highlight-level play from Towns, including a monster dunk. But the team couldn’t carry over its defensive effort from the second quarter. The Clippers shot 16-for-27 in the third on their way to 37 points. Towns had 10 and the Wolves got contributions offensively up and down the lineup, as opposed to the first quarter, but their defense caused them to fall behind by 12 entering the fourth.

From there the Clippers defense clamped down and made it hard for the Wolves to truly come back. The Wolves shot just 41% for the game.

It was going to be a daunting task to end this losing streak at the hands of the Clippers, and now the Wolves will try to have history repeat itself in Northern California.





