– When the Magic and Wolves last met at Target Center in January, the Magic started the game on fire, hitting 26 of their first 34 shots. They eventually cooled off, and the Wolves were able to come back and win.

On Thursday, the Magic started hot again, shooting 65 percent in the first half. Except this time, they never really cooled off until it was too late. The Magic made the Wolves look pedestrian on defense in a 122-112 loss at Amway Center.

The loss was the Wolves’ third straight and came on a day when the Wolves didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, a signal that they’re still trying to make the playoffs despite uphill climb, a climb that has gotten a little higher of late.

– Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Robert Covington and Tyus Jones – are becoming too much to overcome. To make matters worse, guard Jerryd Bayless limped back to the locker room late in the fourth quarter

Orlando finished the night shooting 54 percent with Terrence Ross scoring 32 off the bench while Nikola Vucevic added 21. The Wolves got an efficient night from Karl-Anthony Towns (27 points on 12 of 16 shooting) and a second consecutive strong game from Dario Saric (17 points) but they were a step slow guarding the Magic all night.

The Magic seemingly couldn’t miss in the first half and even though the Wolves played well offensively, they couldn’t keep pace with Orlando. Specifically, the Wolves couldn’t slow down Terrence Ross, who had 20 points in the half. The Magic had an eerily similar first-half performance to the one they had in Target Center in a game the Wolves eventually won. In that game, Orlando hit 26 of its first 34 shots. At halftime Thursday, Orlando shot 30 of 46 in the first half.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac blocks a shot by Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

Nikola Vucevic had 15 in the half as Orlando was hitting from everywhere on the floor. It hit 7 of 10 3s and was able to beat the Wolves off the dribble to create shots at the rim or open jumpers. Orlando led just 32-31 after one.

Minnesota kept pace for a while in the half thanks to Towns, who was 8 of 19 while Dario Saric continued his strong play off the bench with 11, but defensively the Wolves lagged and the Magic began to open up the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolves 39-27. The Wolves trailed 52-50 at the 4:34 mark following a Towns bucket and then trailed 71-58 headed into the half.

That rolled over into the third quarter, and despite the Wolves trying to chip away at the lead, the trailed 102-85, their largest deficit of the night. The Wolves were never able to get the Magic lead under double digits.

That also happened through much fourth quarter as the Magic kept using pick and roll and handoffs to exploit mismatches in personnel for the Wolves. The Wolves did cut it to 117-108 with under two minutes to play before Ross finished them with a corner three to give the Magic a 120-108 lead with 1:50 to play.