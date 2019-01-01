– Monday was all set up for the taking for the Timberwolves.

The Wolves were playing the tail end of the always undesirable back-to-back, but just before tipoff, the Pelicans announced All-Star center Anthony Davis would miss the game because of an illness.

But the Pelicans picked up the slack for Davis while the Wolves defense slacked off in a 123-114 Pelicans victory at Smoothie King Center.

Another former Kentucky big man, Julius Randle, filled up the stat sheet in Davis’ absence with 33 points while Minnesota’s own former Wildcat, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds. New Orleans shot an impressive 14-for-25 from three-point range, which included 5-for-8 from Darius Miller (21 points), who provided a key shot to put the Pelicans up 115-109 with 1 minute, 16 seconds to play. J’Rue Holiday added 26 points and nine assists for New Orleans.

The Wolves didn’t have to deal with the 28.5 points, 13 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game Davis provided and tried attacking his replacement, Jahlil Okafor, early. Okafor picked up three fouls within the first six minutes of the game, opening up the inside for the Wolves, who opened a 15-8 lead behind eight early points from Taj Gibson.

But when Gibson went to the bench, the offense fell apart and the Pelicans were able to make a run. The Pelicans reversed their deficit in no time and led 27-22 by the end of the quarter. E’Twaun Moore and Julius Randle combined to shoot 8 of 12 in the quarter while Towns and Andrew Wiggins were a combined 4-for-15. The Wolves were also 1-for-6 from three-point range in the quarter.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The lackluster Wolves offense carried over into the early part of the second quarter, when the Wolves started 2 of 9. It wasn’t that the Wolves were missing shots, they were missing them badly.

The Pelicans led by as many as 14 and while the Wolves cut that to seven with a 7-0 run, the Pelicans closed by scoring five straight points, including a three-pointer from Moore that got a shooter’s roll, to go back up 12 headed into the locker room.

The Pelicans were a sterling 9-of-13 from three-point range in the first half. Most teams would have trouble against an opponent shooting that well from outside. It didn’t help matters that the Wolves were just 3-for-16. The only bright spots for the Wolves in the first half were Gibson, who was 5-for-5 from the floor and Towns’ six assists, which helped balance his 2-for-9 shooting.

New Orleans increased its lead to 15 in the early part of the third quarter as the Wolves began growing frustrated with their effort on both ends of the floor. But the Wolves appeared to channel that frustration in a positive way for them. A pair of three-pointers from Robert Covington gave them some life amid an 11-2 run that pulled the Wolves within two. Even as New Orleans regained its footing, the Wolves kept coming at them. Towns regained his touch on the offensive end of the floor, going 6-for-9 in the quarter and the Wolves were 14-for-19 as a team to take an 89-88 lead into the fourth. The Wolves held the Pelicans to 10 of 24 from the floor in the third, but the Pelicans took advantage of the Wolves bench to regain a small lead early in the fourth and led 108-103 with 4:53 to play. The Pelicans increased that to seven inside of two minutes to play before Towns hit a three-pointer to help the Wolves get within 112-109 with 1:22 to play. But Miller’s three, on a night the Pelicans couldn’t miss, wouldn’t let the Wolves ring in the New Year on a high note.