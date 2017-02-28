Gallery: Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

– To reach the NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves have to chase down three other teams before they worry about catching Denver, situated in the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

Now with 22 games remaining, they stepped forward with Monday night’s 102-88 victory over a Sacramento team that also is trying to fight the good playoff fight, even after trading All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins last week.

The Wolves trail Denver by 2½ games and Sacramento by one. But they must chase down and pass Portland and Dallas as well in the season’s final six weeks.

Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio noted the games are starting to feel more important, saying: “These games count as double games. We know we have Portland coming two or three times. We’ve got Sacramento one more time. These are games that are must-win.”

Added Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 27 points: “They definitely feel more different than they did at the beginning of the year. Right now, we need these games. A game like this, [the Kings] were in front of us. We needed a game like this to keep going forward.”

The Wolves dominated a Kings team trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006 with the likes of Kosta Koufos, Willie Cauley-Stein, Ben McLemore and rookie Buddy Hield, now that Cousins is gone and Rudy Gay is out for the season.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns got the better of former college teammate Willie Cauley-Stein on Monday night with 29 points and 17 rebounds.

The Wolves trailed by eight in the opening minutes but led by as many as 21 in the closing quarter, turning the game around with a 13-0 run in the second quarter, when they outscored the Kings 40-19 for a 60-44 halftime lead. They then repelled a 12-0 Sacramento run in the third, and the Kings never got closer than 10 points after that.

“Our bench came in and got us going,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “… The second quarter, we had great energy.”

Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns stretched their streaks of 20-point outings by another game each. Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds, falling a point short of becoming the third NBA player to have back-to-back games of at least 30 points and 15 rebounds this season.

Tyus Jones again provided valuable minutes alongside both Ricky Rubio and Kris Dunn, Thibodeau’s counter move to Kings coach Dave Joerger’s decision to play two small guards often.

And reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica provided his fourth career double-double and his first this season, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He was a team-high plus-27.

“We played good basketball, team basketball,” Bjelica said. “Everybody did their job. We just need to continue to play like this.”

Wiggins’ extended the longest 20-point scoring streak in franchise history to 18 consecutive games when he turned Rubio’s alley-oop into an athletic dunk. That helped push the Kings away midway through the third quarter after they pulled within 63-56.

Wiggins’ streak is two games longer than what Kevin Garnett did twice in his 12-year Wolves career and three more than Towns’ current streak, which reached 15 games Monday.

Towns put the exclamation point on the victory with a one-handed, alley-oop dunk that gave the Wolves a 101-84 lead with 2½ minutes left.

Normally, Thibodeau says he wants his team to blot out all “noise” and focus on what’s ahead of them each day. But he did acknowledge before the game that he wants his players to keep their eyes on the playoff ball, to an extent.

“It’s our business,” he said. “You’ve got to know what’s going on, but you also have to make sure how you prepare for each day. That’s a routine and a habit you have to build.”